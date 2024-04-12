Kris Jenner’s Sister Karen Houghton’s Cause of Death Revealed

Instagram

Nearly a month after Kris Jenner’s sister Karen Houghton died at age 65, her cause of death has been released.

According to the death certificate, obtained by TMZ, Houghton died from cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Type 2 diabetes was listed as a contributing factor.

The doc also revealed that Houghton battled bipolar disorder.

The docs noted that Houghton was cremated.

TMZ reported that the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 1:30 p.m. on March 15. When they arrived, the fire department was already on the scene attempting lifesaving measures, but Houghton did not survive.

Kris paid tribute to her sister on Instagram with a carousel of photos.

She wrote, “It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly. My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time.”

Kris went on, “Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter.

“She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

The sisters publicly had their ups and downs, and Karen famously had a face-lift in 2016 to look more like Kris. They seemed to reconcile by 2019 when they posed for a family photo.