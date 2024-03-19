Kris Jenner’s Younger Sister Karen Houghton Dies at 65

Instagram

Kris Jenner’s younger sister Karen Houghton has died. She was 65.

TMZ reports that she was reported deceased in San Marcos, California. Her cause of death is unknown, but sources tell the site that county officials believe it was natural causes.

Jenner, 68, paid tribute to her sister on Instagram with a carousel of photos.

She wrote, “It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly. My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time.”

Kris went on, “Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter.

“She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

