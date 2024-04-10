Halle Berry Gushes Over Her Kids: ‘Most Valued Treasures’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Halle Berry stepped out for the 2024 CinemaCon, where she promoted her new horror movie “Never Let Go.”

“Extra” spoke with Halle, who revealed what she would “never let go.”

She said, “My kids… I learned that from this movie. My children are my most valued treasures.”

Will her kids see her new movie?

Berry noted, “My 16-year-old [daughter], yeah. My son would have nightmares for a very long time, so no. I mean, he saw a trailer of, like, a scary movie, and it took us a year to get him to go to bed by himself, so he won’t be seeing it.”

Halle thinks her daughter Nahla is “going to like this.”

Berry plays a mom in the horror and led the cast with two young performers. She said, “That’s all I had was me and these two boys and this house and the challenge was to work with them, find a way to keep our world interesting, to keep it real, to keep it engaging while our circumstances were so limited… It was a great acting challenge, something I’d never done before.”

Berry, who calls herself “an adrenaline junkie,” was attracted to the project for another reason!