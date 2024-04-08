‘The Bachelor’s’ Joey & Kelsey on Plans to Move to NYC Together (Exclusive)

Disney/John Fleenor

On Monday, “The Bachelor’s” Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson enjoyed a date night at the Entertainment Community Fund’s annual gala in NYC.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Joey and Kelsey about engaged life, learning new things about each other, and taking advantage of all the exciting opportunities!

The two are currently spending time in New Orleans, where Kelsey is from, but they have a “goal” to move to New York City.

Joey said, “We’re going to be coming to New York… We feel like we have something every weekend right now and been staying very busy, so we're excited about that, but later this summer, we’ll be in New York.”

Kelsey “can’t wait” for their move to the Big Apple.

As for life as an engaged couple, Kelsey and Joey are “embracing” everything and “just trying to take it step by step.” She shared, “We’re still learning so much about each other, and we’re just excited about all these amazing opportunities coming our way.”

Mona recalled Joey telling her in a previous interview that leaving dishes in the sink was a red flag and asked how Kelsey was doing.

"It's so funny, he has to like clean out the sink every night," Kelsey laughed. "But yeah, I help him with the dishes and I think we've got it down to an extent, right?"

Joey agreed, "It's always a work in progress, but she's doing a good job."

The couple also reflected on their journey to find love on “The Bachelor.”

Kelsey commented, “I journaled a lot. I really tried to separate my feelings for him and my relationships with the women, and I feel like that was the perfect way to go about it.”

Kelsey is “happy” with how everything came out, saying, “I have great friendship from it and a great relationship.”

They were “honored” to be able to celebrate the arts at the Entertainment Community Fund gala. Joey said, “This was something that I got invited to a while back and I was like, ‘Well, can I bring the girl to it? And they’re like, ‘Yeah.’ I’ve been looking forward to this for us to be able to come together and to be here and celebrate all the amazing things that come along with it.”