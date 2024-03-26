Disney/John Fleenor

On Monday’s season finale of “The Bachelorette,” Joey Graziadei got engaged to Kelsey Anderson.

The day after, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with the happy couple about their future together.

The pair just got engaged, but it looks like they already have babies on the brain.

When asked what her new last name will be, Kelsey said, “Graziadei.”

Kelsey is saying goodbye to Anderson, but the name could appear with their firstborn. She said, “Well, I want to name my first kid Anderson… so it’ll still be around.”

Joey seemed to be on the same page, saying, “Yep.”

Are they family planning already? Joey commented, “We’ve talked through the idea of what kids’ names will be, but there are no kids in the future, just quite yet.”

Kelsey also opened up about the unprecedented finale moment when Daisy Kent came to her to talk before the rose ceremony, and the two ladies then rode in the limo together.

Anderson shared, “I’m glad she felt comfortable coming to talk to me… get the clarity that she needed and also giving me some clarity as well.”

Kelsey admitted the car ride to the beach had “less anxieties” but “you still don’t know.” She explained, “He could have still wanted Daisy.”

While Kelsey was “confident” with their connection, she wasn’t certain that she was the one! She noted, “I don’t think that you can ever be 100% certain when you’re walking up. It’s like how Joey had those insecurities of ‘I hope my person picks me’ and I’m like, ‘I hope he picks me back.’”

For his part, Joey spoke about when he knew Kelsey was the one.

Discussing the finale, Joey said, “I think people got to watch that last night, how my demeanor changed a lot.”

He went on, “I think I fully knew after meeting the families. It was our last big steps to get through… You have to wait to see how the family conversations go. How she’s feeling. We had a lot of conversations before that too so when that happened, I did know.”

Kelsey said it wasn't tough watching Joey's sisters get emotional with Daisy, noting, "I think that Daisy is amazing. I don't think that them loving Daisy takes away from them loving me."

She also gushed that she's already close to Joey’s sisters, saying, “We’re like best friends. I call them probably more than I call Joey.”

Joey quipped, “They talk almost too much now. I opened that door and now it's like, 'Oh wait, they really do love each other.'"

Kelsey also reflected on her late mom, saying, “I think my mom would be really happy for me, very excited and proud.” She added that her mom “would love” Joey.