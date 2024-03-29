ABC

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson just got engaged on “The Bachelor” finale, and now they are opening up about their relationship and family on “Extra: The Podcast.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with the happy couple, who talked about their earlier insecurities. Listen here!

While Kelsey said she was confident with their connection, she wasn’t certain that she was the one! She noted, “I don’t think that you can ever be 100% certain when you’re walking up. It’s like how Joey had those insecurities of, ‘I hope my person picks me.' I was like, ‘I hope he picks me back.’”

She added, "I definitely had my moments of spiraling, but then I would journal. I felt a lot better. I just was like, ‘Let me focus on what him and I have and focus on that and not think about the other scenarios at hand.’"

For his part, Joey spoke about when he knew Kelsey was the one.

“I think I fully knew after meeting the families,” he said. “It was kind of our last big step to get through… You have to wait to see how the family conversation goes, how she’s feeling. We had a lot of conversations before that, too. So, when that happened, I did know.”

Kelsey said it wasn't tough watching Joey's sisters get emotional while meeting her competitor Daisy, noting, "I think that Daisy is amazing. I don't think that them loving Daisy takes away from them loving me."

She also gushed that she's already close to Joey’s sisters, saying, “We’re like best friends. I call them probably more than I call Joey.”

Joey quipped, “They talk almost too much now. I opened that door and now it's like, 'Oh wait, they really do love each other.'"

"They're great. They've been super supportive," Kelsey agreed.

Kelsey also reflected on her late mom, saying, “I think my mom would be really happy for me and really excited and proud.” She added that her mom “would love” Joey.