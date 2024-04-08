Everything You Didn’t See from the ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Finale

John Johnson/HBO

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” series finale wasn’t just a “Seinfeld” reunion, it was a redo of the “Seinfeld” finale that fans are calling pure gold!

Larry David ended his hit HBO series with a pretty, pretty star-packed final episode, which included Bruce Springsteen, Allison Janney, Greg Kinnear and, of course, Jerry.

Now, “Extra” has a look at everything you *didn’t* see from the final day of filming.

On the last day of filming, Larry’s co-star Cheryl Hines gave a heartfelt tribute, saying, “My entire life changed when I met you.”

Cheryl, who plays Larry’s wife on the show, told him, “Larry, I love you.”

There was also a heartfelt moment with Larry’s late co-star Richard Lewis, who passed away before the finale aired.

He told the cast and crew, “God bless all of you and thank you for being so sweet to me.”

For 24 years, Larry’s been America’s favorite cranky comic, one who always seemingly needed to be convinced to bring the show back.

“Extra” was with Larry David and the cast as Season 12 kicked off, and he addressed rumors that HBO “begged” him to do more.