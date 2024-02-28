Celebrity News February 28, 2024
Richard Lewis, Stand-Up Legend & 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star, Dies at 76
Stand-up legend Richard Lewis, most recently seen on the current and final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," has died at 76.
Lewis' passing was reported by fellow legend Bette Midler, who announced it on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
On a sad note, the great Richard Lewis has died.— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 28, 2024 @BetteMidler
Lewis announced last year that he was battling Parkinson's disease, and was retiring from stand-up comedy immediately.
His arc on "Curb" was long — he first began playing a heightened, hyperneurotic version of himself on the show in 2000, and had appeared on over 40 episodes of the show's 12 critically acclaimed seasons.