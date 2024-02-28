Richard Lewis, Stand-Up Legend & 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star, Dies at 76

Getty Images

Stand-up legend Richard Lewis, most recently seen on the current and final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," has died at 76.

Lewis' passing was reported by fellow legend Bette Midler, who announced it on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

On a sad note, the great Richard Lewis has died. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 28, 2024 @BetteMidler

Lewis announced last year that he was battling Parkinson's disease, and was retiring from stand-up comedy immediately.