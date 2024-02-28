Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News February 28, 2024

Richard Lewis, Stand-Up Legend & 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star, Dies at 76

Stand-up legend Richard Lewis, most recently seen on the current and final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," has died at 76.

Lewis' passing was reported by fellow legend Bette Midler, who announced it on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Lewis announced last year that he was battling Parkinson's disease, and was retiring from stand-up comedy immediately.

His arc on "Curb" was long — he first began playing a heightened, hyperneurotic version of himself on the show in 2000, and had appeared on over 40 episodes of the show's 12 critically acclaimed seasons.

