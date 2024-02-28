Cheryl Hines’ Secret to Not Losing It on Set with Larry David (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” is coming to an end after its 12th season!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Cheryl Hines about the bittersweet goodbye, as well as working with Larry David.

On the show, Cheryl stars as Larry’s wife. She gushed, “I just love him. He’s one of those people that he says what he’s thinking… If somebody says, ‘Do you want to have lunch?’ I’ve heard him say, ‘No.’ He’s honest… You know where you stand with him.”

David makes her laugh, but how does she stop from doing that while shooting? She revealed, “I started biting the inside of my cheek.”

Cheryl also opened up about a possible transition into a more political role now that her husband Robert Kennedy Jr. is running for president.

She commented, “First Lady would be a role.”

With that role, Cheryl would “definitely” be leaning more into politics, but emphasized, “I think my heart is always going to be in the entertainment industry.”

Cheryl, Larry, and the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” cast have been entertaining us all for 12 seasons over almost 25 years, but now there are just six episodes left!