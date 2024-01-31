Cheryl Hines on Possibility of Being First Lady & RFK Jr.’s Romantic Side (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Cheryl Hines stunned in Alex Perry on the red carpet of the premiere of the last season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

On the HBO show, Cheryl plays Larry David’s wife, but in real life, her husband is possible presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Cheryl, who was more than ready for Valentine’s Day with her red dress.

When asked if Robert is good with surprises for the holidays, Cheryl commented, “He is good with surprises, but not on days that he is supposed to… It has to strike him in the moment. He does amazing things.”

Of their Valentine’s Day plans, she commented, “We will probably do dinner and chocolate somehow, and that’s it.”

RFK Jr got Larry’s blessing before courting Cheryl. She shared, “Bobby did sit down with Larry and asked him some questions and wanted to know if it was okay. Very sweet.”

Could she see a possible run for the White House in their future? Hines answered, “It's on the table, yes.”

What is not on the table… another season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” She admitted, “It’s hard. I go through highs and lows… I love this group so much. We have had so much fun. It’s hard to believe it’s over. I don’t think it’s hit me yet.”

Cheryl can strongly relate to her character, saying, “I am sort of the voice of reason on ‘Curb.’ I guess in real life I can be that person, too.”

As for what’s next for her after the show concludes, Hines said, “It’s the romance of the unknown at this point.”