Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Plastic Surgery Plans as She Spends Time with Ex-Fiancé

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is ready to change up her appearance.

The 32-year-old, who was recently released from prison, is having plastic surgery.

She told People magazine about her plans to have a nose job, which is reportedly scheduled to happen today in Lafayette.

"I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too,” she said in a statement. “Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on ‘Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.’"

Her friend Nadiya Vizier told the magazine, "She said she's a bit nervous, but she's happy it's going to be done. The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine-looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look."

Nadiya also insisted that people following Gypsy’s story “need to let her live” whether it is “good or wrong,” saying she needs to “learn” from her decisions.

Change is afoot for Blanchard, who just split from her husband Ryan Anderson after two years of marriage.

Following the breakup, Gypsy was spotted spending time with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. They got matching tattoos this week, and were spotted holding hands outside a Dollar General in Louisiana.

His mother told People, "They're very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her."

In fact, Blanchard admitted in the Lifetime docuseries “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard,” that she was still in touch with Urker and had feelings for him, just weeks before her 2022 wedding to Anderson.

During her prison stint, Gypsy received over 250 love letters from male suitors, but one from Ryan, a Louisiana special ed teacher, stuck out.

