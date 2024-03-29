Instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, and husband Ryan Scott Anderson are over after 1 year of marriage.

Blanchard announced the news on her private Facebook account. According to People magazine, she wrote, "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

The news comes three months after her release from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. Gypsy and Ryan tied the knot in July 2022, while she was still behind bars.

Gypsy served more than eight years for her involvement in the murder of her mother. In 2015, Gypsy’s then boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee Blanchard to death. It was a crime plotted by Gypsy after years of abuse at the hands of her mother, who was believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

During her prison stint, Gypsy received over 250 love letters from male suitors, but one from Ryan, a Louisiana special ed teacher, stuck out.

In January, “Extra’s” special correspondent Melissa Moore, who executive produced the Lifetime series “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard,” spoke with the couple about their relationship.

Ryan shared, “I wrote her a letter and told her what her story meant to me, and at the end of the letter she decided to write me back. I don’t know if because I’m from Louisiana that kind of got her to email me back.”

He explained, “I knew right away that I wanted to marry her, so I snuck in a ring.” Gypsy added with a laugh, “I got in trouble for it.”

Anderson insisted, “It was worth it because I got to propose with a real ring.”

At the time Ryan said they “absolutely” wanted to start a family together.

Melissa asked, “What kind of mother would Gypsy be?”

Ryan replied, “She would be the best… She’s so sweet.”