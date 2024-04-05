Getty Images

A yacht employee has accused Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son Christian “King” Combs of sexual assault, battery, and more in a complaint obtained by “Extra.”

Diddy's attorney Aaron Dyer told TMZ, “We have not seen this woman’s claim but I’m sure we can expect the same kind of manufactured lies we’ve come to expect from [her attorney] Tyrone Blackburn and his clients, just as we saw in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit — which has yet to be served." Dyer added that they learned of the filing “through the media.”

In the docs, Grace O’Marcaigh claims she encountered the Combs family after Diddy chartered a yacht from the company she worked for in December 2022.

She alleges that by the second week of working for Diddy she began to notice “partying and drug use,” adding the “make-up of the yacht quickly evolved” from Diddy and his family to “a constant rotation of suspected sex workers and other A-list celebrities.”

O’Marcaigh insists that what was “sold as a wholesome family excursion” turned into a “hedonistic environment.”

After seeing women “become intoxicated” after one shot or mixed drink, the plaintiff began to suspect the women on the yacht were being given alcohol “likely laced with drugs.”

She later claimed that while working the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. shift, Christian arrived on the yacht one morning around 5 a.m. “heavily intoxicated” and headed to the onboard recording studio.

He then started ordering “tequila shots be poured from a bottle of alcohol he may have brought on board,” and later insisted Grace take shots with him. Christian allegedly refused to take any shots from the bottle himself.

She obliged, she claims, in part because producer Rodney Jones was present. She says she planned to return to work, but things “became sinister.”

When she asked to leave, Christian “insisted” she “take a further shot and sit beside him.” He then allegedly “violently” grabbed her arm and “began hurting her.”

As she tried to leave, she “quickly suspected that the tequila was spiked.”

The papers claim, “At this point the situation escalated and plaintiff started to be physically assaulted by defendant… He touched plaintiff’s legs, breasts, anus and vagina. He also tried to kiss her and proceeded to kiss her neck, face and hands.”

Because he was there as a producer, Jones “has an audio recording of defendant… drugging and sexually assaulting plaintiff” and her trying to get away.

After the incident, O’Marcaigh was able to exit and tried to finish her shift.

Christian, however, then needed a place to sleep. She showed him to the cinema, the only place available.

While in the cinema, he allegedly “blocked her from exiting.” When she “retreated to a corner” he “started to grope her” while she “pushed him back.”

She then claims he “took off all of his clothes. His penis was erect and he grabbed her arms and was trying to force plaintiff to perform oral copulation on him.”

O’Marcaigh began “fighting” him. Soon after, her partner entered the room and Grace was “finally able to leave.”

The next day she complained to the captain who “failed to investigate” and accused her of “voluntarily partying with the guests” and then assigned her to work directly with Christian.

She claims Diddy had offered the captain a generous tip and orchestrated a “cover-up” that left her “isolated and retaliated against on the yacht.” She eventually lost her job.

In the docs, O’Marcaigh says she suffered bruising from the altercation with Christian, and that she was traumatized by the events that took place.

She claims she suffered from depression, anxiety, panic attacks, developed an eating disorder, and experienced suicidal ideation.

Grace also says she has suffered several epileptic seizures since the assault.