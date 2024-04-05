Getty Images

Months after her medical emergency, Hayley Erbert is back on the dance floor!

Along with posting a video of herself dancing with husband Derek Hough, she wrote on Instagram, “What a blessing (and surprise) it is to be able to be back on stage dancing with my love after such a crazy past four months.”

“My healing journey has been nothing short of extraordinary and being able to dance again is igniting my soul in all the ways; speeding up my recovery even more,” Hayley added. “I am so appreciative of the doctors who have supported me in my decision to dance again and my team of specialists that have been assembled to assure that my health and safety is priority. I cannot wait for you all to see this show! It was so meaningful when we opened last year and now, after everything that has happened, it is truly even more special. 🤍”

Last month, Hayley and Derek teased her return by posting a pic of the two of them on a dance floor. He wrote on Instagram, “Stepping onto this blank canvas together. Beginning to paint again ❤️ @hayley.erbert.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush recently spoke with Derek about Hayley possibly joining him on his Symphony of Dance tour.

Derek shared that Hayley was “doing wonderful” after her cranial hematoma and skull surgery, but said they weren’t “sure just yet” if she could join him on tour. He said, “We gotta to wait and see as far as clearance and health and safety… Regardless, she’ll always be a part of it. She was there at the beginning inspiring a lot of it, and so she’ll always be part of it in some way.”

Derek also revealed the biggest lesson he learned from watching how Hayley handled the crisis, saying, “Just accepting the moment… Her words were, ‘It is what it is. What do I gotta do? I just gotta heal and get better.’ There was no wallowing in why or this or that. She was just very accepting of it, which was incredible to see.”

Hayley was stricken in December.