Getty Images

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard are officially over.

On Friday, Richard filed for divorce after two years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In court docs obtained by Us Weekly, Richard is asking for full legal and physical custody of their son Christian with visitation rights for Quinn.

Richard is also requesting that spousal support be terminated by the judge.

He did not list a separation date.

Last month, Richard was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon at their Hollywood Hills home.

In a statement obtained by “Extra,” the LAPD said, “On March 19th around 2PM, LAPD officers responded to a residence at the 17000 block of Queens Court for a domestic incident. Victim and suspect were involved in a verbal altercation during that dispute. Suspect threw a bag which contained a glass bottle inside of it. He threw it at the victim, but missed the victim and struck a child that was in the proximity. Child was treated at the scene, not transported, and suspect was arrested on the scene for assault with a deadly weapon.”

Though the LAPD said that the child was not brought to a hospital, another source told Page Six that their 2-year-old son Christian Georges Dumontet was eventually taken to the ER. They said, “Christine left the house and rode in the ambulance with her son.”

Richard later disputed Quinn’s claims, even filing his own restraining order against her.

Along with denying domestic violence allegations, Richard is asking a judge to enforce a “legal forcefield around him.”

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Richard claimed that he got into an argument with Quinn over their two dogs, who he said were not housebroken and allegedly urinated on some of his belongings inside their home.

Richard claimed that when he approached Quinn about the incident, he saw her with cleaning supplies in their bedroom.

He noted that he got upset and threw a trash bag with the soiled rags and paper towels at the wall, denying that there was any glass in the trash bag.

In Richard’s version of the incident, he did not throw the bag at their toddler son.

Once the bag was thrown, Richard claims Quinn took their son to another room and the cops appeared soon after. Richard was arrested while still wearing a white bathrobe.