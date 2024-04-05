Getty Images

Days after he went missing, “1923” actor Cole Brings Plenty has been found dead at age 27.

On Friday, the Kansas Sheriff’s Office revealed that Brings Plenty’s dead body was found “in a wooded area,” Fox News reports.

Sheriffs told Fox News Digital, “Deputies were dispatched to the area of 200th and Homestead Lane in reference to an unoccupied vehicle.”

The “deceased man,” who was found “away from the vehicle,” was later identified as Cole.

His death is still under investigation and the cause of death is currently unknown.

Just days ago, the Lawrence Police Department were in search of Brings Plenty after he was named a suspect in a domestic violence case.

The Lawrence Police released an update on Facebook, explaining they “have submitted an affidavit to the District Attorney for the arrest of Cole Brings Plenty after an incident Sunday morning at an apartment in Lawrence. We’ve identified him as the suspect, have probable cause for his arrest, and issued an alert to area agencies.”

The message continued, “Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived. The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident, traveling southbound on 59 Highway… No further details will be provided.”

The police confirmed that his family has been in contact with authorities and filed a missing person report, and that the actor was last seen driving a 2005 Ford Explorer with Kansas license plate 368PXB.

The post concluded with, “If you see Cole Brings Plenty, or his vehicle, call 911 or you can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785) 843-8477.”

Since he went missing, his uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, and Mo’s “Yellowstone” co-star Cole Hauser asked the public for help finding the 27-year-old.

A flier shared by Mo noted that his nephew’s “phone is currently off” and that he “missed an appointment with his agent for a TV show.”

Hauser shared another flier and wrote, “My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing. He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police.”

Cole’s father, Joseph Brings Plenty Sr., posted his own message on Facebook asking his son to reach out.