Missing ‘1923’ Actor Cole Brings Plenty Named Suspect in Domestic Violence Case

Getty Images

“1923” actor Cole Brings Plenty went missing on Sunday, and now the police say he is a suspect in a domestic violence case.

The Lawrence Police released an update on Facebook, explaining they “have submitted an affidavit to the District Attorney for the arrest of Cole Brings Plenty after an incident Sunday morning at an apartment in Lawrence. We’ve identified him as the suspect, have probable cause for his arrest, and issued an alert to area agencies.”

The message continued, “Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived. The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident, traveling southbound on 59 Highway… No further details will be provided.”

The police confirmed that his family has been in contact with authorities and filed a missing persons report, and that the actor was last seen driving a 2005 Ford Explorer with Kansas license plate 368PXB.

The post concluded with, “If you see Cole Brings Plenty, or his vehicle, call 911 or you can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-8477.”

Since he went missing, his uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, and Mo’s “Yellowstone” co-star Cole Hauser asked the public for help finding the 27-year-old.

A flier shared by Mo noted that his nephew’s “phone is currently off” and that he “missed an appointment with his agent for a TV show.”

Hauser shared another flier and wrote, “My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing. He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police.”

Cole’s father, Joseph Brings Plenty Sr., posted his own message on Facebook asking his son to reach out.

“If anyone knows where my son Cole Brings Plenty is please tell him to call me. His family is very worried about him.. Last seen early morning hours on Easter morning.. He hasnt messaged me or called me back, I have some of our family and friends in the area looking for him… Love you son, just reach out to me, messaging you on your phone.”