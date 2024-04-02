‘Yellowstone’ Stars Plead for Help Finding Missing ‘1923’ Actor Cole Brings Plenty

Getty Images

Cole Brings Plenty, who appeared in “1923,” is missing and hasn’t been seen since Easter.

Now, his uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, and Mo’s “Yellowstone” co-star Cole Hauser are asking the public for help finding the 27-year-old.

Mo shared a flier on Instagram that says, “Cole was last seen leaving out of Lawrence, Kansas South on highway U.S. 59 in his 2005 white Ford Explorer in the early morning hours of March 31.”

It was also noted that his “phone is currently off” and that he “missed an appointment with his agent for a TV show.”

The flier also described the young man as 5’10” and between 145 and 150 lbs., adding, “He has long black hair and brown eyes.”

Anyone with information can call the Kansas Police Department at (785) 832-7509 or Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.

Hauser shared another flier and wrote, “My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing. He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police.”

Hauser’s flier noted that a missing persons report has been filed and “family and friends have been looking for him in the area.”

Hauser urged, “Please repost and share!!”

Cole’s father, Joseph Brings Plenty Sr., posted his own message on Facebook asking his son to reach out.

“If anyone knows where my son Cole Brings Plenty is please tell him to call me. His family is very worried about him.. Last seen early morning hours on Easter morning.. He hasnt messaged me or called me back, I have some of our family and friends in the area looking for him… Love you son, just reach out to me, messaging you on your phone.”