Julia Stiles Secretly Welcomes Baby #3

Getty

Julia Stiles is slipping in some surprise news!

In a profile for The New York Times, Stiles revealed that she recently welcomed her third child with husband Preston Cook.

She shared, “I’m kind of like a bundle of emotions, because I have a 5-month-old baby and I went into directing my first movie.”

Julia did not reveal the baby’s gender.

Stiles never publicly announced her third pregnancy. She noted, “I didn’t really talk about it.”

While referencing her directorial project, “Wish You Were Here,” Stiles pointed out, “I think that actually being a mom is really great training for being a director. You have to think 10 steps ahead but also be in the present moment. You have to be good at time management. You have to be sensitive to people’s needs and guide them but also hold a boundary.”

Stiles broke the baby news while opening up about the 25th anniversary of her iconic movie “10 Things I Hate About You.”

Julia and Preston are also parents to Arlo, 2, and Strummer, 6.