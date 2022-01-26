Julia Stiles Welcomes Baby #2!

Getty Images

Julia Stiles is a mom again!

The actress just announced the arrival of her new bundle of joy with the sweetest photo of the little one’s feet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo! ✨” She wrote, adding, “The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be. 💖”

Julia and husband Preston Cook are already the parents of son Strummer, and he doesn’t seem to be too pleased about the new baby.

Sharing his reaction to the baby, Julia wrote, “Scroll Forward to see how my 4 year old is taking it…” while including a photo of a toilet covered in red marker drawings.

Stiles seemed to confirm her pregnancy news back in November, when she cradled her belly at the premiere of “The Humans” in NYC.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She followed up on January 1 with a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. Stiles wrote, “2022, we are ready for you!! ✨Tried to make my arm longer, but that’s not how it works. Here’s to a happy and healthy New Year, everyone!”