Ludacris Praises ‘Fearless’ Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday, Ludacris hit the yellow carpet as he prepared to host the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke to Ludacris, who discussed some of the major honorees, like Beyoncé.

Luda raved about Bey’s new album “Cowboy Carter,” saying, “I love how she’s taking these risks and just, like, making history with it.”

Tonight, Beyoncé is being honored with the Innovator Award. He said, “If anybody deserves this Innovator Award, it is definitely her. I’m proud and I’ve seen her evolution over the last two decades and I feel like nobody deserves it more.”

As for what he believes is allowing Beyoncé to continue to raise the bar, Luda answered, “She’s fearless, and I think we need more of those individuals that are not afraid to take risks in this industry.”

Ludacris was “ready” to host the evening, saying, “It’s so much energy inside and I’m just ready to get it out.”