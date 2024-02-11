Beyoncé Tries to Break the Internet in Super Bowl Ad, Announces 'Act II' Album

Verizon

In a new Verizon ad that debuted after Usher's Halftime Show during Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII, Beyoncé hilariously takes up a challenge to break the provider's powers in a series of increasingly amazing stunts.

"It's Verizon 5G — the network is crazy-powerful," her director at a music video (played by "Veep's" Tony Hale) tells her. "I bet you can't break that."

Beyoncé retorts, "Bet I can!"

First, she launches a surprise lemonade stand, a reference to her 2016 "Lemonade" album.

When that fails to break Verizon, she drops a new, Kenny G-style album featuring herself playing the sax called "Let's Get Saxy."

"Did I break it?" she asks eagerly. "You broke me," a weepy Hale admits. But no, she hasn't broken it.

Next, she tries "Beyoncé-I," complete with an A.I. version of herself, before trying "BarBey," a salute to the Oscar-nominated "Barbie" film.

Both fail, as does her announcement that she is "running for Beyoncé of the United States."

Finally, Bey tries an outer space gambit. With Verizon still at full speed, she gets serious, ending the ad with, "Okay, they ready — drop the new music!"

The funny spot excited the BeyHive, and led to everyone looking for new Beyoncé music.

Beyonce.com

Mission: accomplished, with fans discovering an elaborate teaser for an "Act II" album. From the theme of the teaser — and the announced tracks "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" — it would appear Beyoncé will be serving country this time around.

Both singles are streaming now and also available on Beyonce.com.

Beyonce.com

The new album drops March 29, and

Watch the teaser, which has a bit of a "Nope" vibe but which is directly patterned after the 1984 Wim Wenders-directed film "Paris, Texas":

