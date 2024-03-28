Getty Images

Michael Jackson’s three children made a rare joint appearance together on Wednesday in London.

Prince, 27, Paris, 25, and Blanket, aka Bigi, 22, hit the red carpet at the preview night of “MJ: The Musical” at Prince Edward Theatre.

The brothers looked dapper in black suits, with Prince rocking a burgundy shirt and Blanket a white one. Paris stunned in a flowy copper gown.

According to the “MJ: The Musical” website, the show is “centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour” and offers “a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status.”