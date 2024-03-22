Getty for Audacy

Kelesa Ballerini took the stage in celebration of Women’s History Month at Audacy’s 4th annual Leading Ladies event, presented by Olay Body.

Kelsea dished about new music with Katie Nealon, host of New York’s Country 94.7, revealing, “It’s still in the pod, in the incubator. It just needs a minute.”

She told Katie, “I still want to have that pureness and that intention of making something that I’m proud of that reflects the truth of my life right now… It’s getting there.”

“It’s been a process this time — in the best way — so I’m allowing it to have the time that I think it deserves,” she went on. “I think for a long time, in my whole career, since my first record I’ve been like, ‘Okay, keep pushing it out, keep it going,’ and I just want to honor this music. I want to do it right.”

It sounds like this Grammy-winning artist’s new music will be worth the wait! “It’s something I’m really proud of. It's taking shape in a way that’s different than how I anticipated even, and that’s why I want to give it the time and space it deserves to really make sure that it’s the record that it needs to be.”

Kelsea performed an acoustic set alongside Elle King and one of her longtime favorites, Meghan Trainor.