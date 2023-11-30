Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini is dishing on her romance with Chase Stokes!

Ballerini got candid about their sex life for the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, revealing she’s “having a nice time.”

Before spilling the deets, she did have this warning for her mom Carla Denham: "Mom, turn it off! Mother, turn it off!"

Kelsea was previously married to Morgan Evans for five years, before they announced their split in August 2022.

She told host Alex Cooper that in past relationships she felt like intimacy was for her partner, but things are different with Chase.

"My experience with it was very performative and for the other person," she explained. "And it don't be like that anymore."

She went on, "I didn't understand how it could be a real connector in a relationship. I never understood that. I always thought that it was just something that you did because that's who you do it with. You know? And, no, no, no — now I realize it's a connector for people."

Ballerini also wants to normalize talking about sex, which was always a taboo topic during her southern upbrining.

"The safety it gives you is so beautiful," the star said. "You get to know yourself and it's a whole new world."

Shedding some light on how their romance started, Kelsea said she DMed him December 1, 2022, while out with friends. From there, they started texting and FaceTiming and eventually met for the first time in January 2023 when she invited him to a party where she was performing.

Kelsea dished, "He hopped out of his Bronco, and he did not say a word to me… He grabbed my face and he kissed me and he pulled my face away and he said, 'Thank God you're real.'"

They have been going strong ever since and even got matching Virgo tattoos.

Revealing a sweet gesture on his part, Kelsea said he had her windows tinted while she was out of town because he wanted her “to be safe.”

She told Alex, "He's the most emotionally intelligent man I've ever met in my life. I keep telling him he's a man written by a woman."

Back in February, Stokes had nothing but sweet things to say about Ballerini, too. He told “Extra” at the time, “She’s an incredible human being. I adore her to death.”

"Extra" also spoke with Kelsea about Chase in September. When asked if he was a country fan before they met, she quipped, “He grew up in Georgia, so I got me a country boy, don’t worry.”