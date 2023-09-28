Kelsea Ballerini Reacts to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Rumors: ‘Vibe!’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Thursday, Kelsea Ballerini sparkled in a black Coach sequined gown on the red carpet at the first People’s Choice Country Awards!

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Kelsea, who weighed in what everyone’s talking about… Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s possible romance. She said, “I love Travis. We did ‘SNL’ together. I love Taylor. We were close for many years. I want happiness for everyone, so vibe!”

Kelsea went solo to the show since her man Chase Stokes was working in Los Angeles. She commented, “He was here for rehearsals. It was his first time at the Opry, so it was fun showing him around when it was much calmer. He’s doing his thing and I’m doing mine.”

When asked if Chase was a country fan before they met, she quipped, “He grew up in Georgia, so I got me a country boy, don’t worry.”

Could we see Kelsea doing some acting alongside Chase? She is very “open” to the idea.

She also spoke about the success of “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” and starting to explore new music now that she’s in a much happier place in her life.

“It’s changed my life and it will change the way I make music forever,” Kelsea shared about her album. “I am just now coming up for air from this last year and starting to need to make music again and I’m like, ‘Okay, well, now I’m happy, how do I keep that sense of, like, honesty in a happy record?’ It’s, like, a really exploratory time to figure that out.”

Kelsea also raved about Wynonna Judd, who is a “dear friend.” She commented, “Just to know someone on the radio and then to know them in real life and to love them more and respect them more after knowing them is such a treat and I hope everyone has that experience.”