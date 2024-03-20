'Ghostbusters' Star Paul Rudd Calls Working with OGs ‘Mind-Bending’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Who you gonna call?

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon about the new movie “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

Paul said it was “mind-bending” and “a genuine thrill” to star alongside OGs Dan Aykroyd, Billy Murray, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts.

He explained, “To put on a suit, we got to wear those flight suits and we got to put on proton packs and hang out in the firehouse, but we were doing it standing next to them… We’ve seen them for the last several decades in these suits and such iconic roles, and so to be there amongst all of them, that is just a real, genuine thrill.”

Carrie said she had “no idea” that the franchise was such a cultural phenomenon. She said, “I didn’t realize how it had been sort of continued through the generations, that all these kids were huge fans of the franchise.”

In the new movie, Carrie’s character Callie is trying to “embrace her legacy as a Ghostbuster,” as well as live life with a new boyfriend and being a mom to complicated teenagers. She noted, “It’s a good combo of, like, the supernatural and the domestic clashing.”

Callie is in a relationship with Mr. Grooberson, played by Rudd. He said, “I am trying to find my place in this because we don’t have any real label for me. I don’t know what I am… We’re not married, I’m not a parent to these kids, but we’re living together. We’re in a relationship.”

Carrie also joked about becoming “a cultural staple of New York” between this movie and “The Gilded Age,” both of which are set in NYC.

She said, “It’s a city that’s filled with possibilities for storytelling, so it’s no wonder that I’m here twice this year.”