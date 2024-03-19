Finn Wolfhard on 'Ghostbusters' & Emotional 'Stranger Things' Filming (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace are dishing on “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Finn and Mckenna about continuing the franchise and the filming of the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things.”

While Finn is currently promoting “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” he’s “pretty early” into shooting the last season of “Stranger Things.”

He said, “Being back together with the cast and crew is really nice and knowing that it’s the final season has been emotional but we’re not trying to be too emotional yet because we still have so long to shoot so I think it’s going to start… slowly setting in as we get closer to the end date.”

On “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” Finn and Mckenna got to spend “tons of time” with “Ghostbusters” OGs Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts.

Finn called it an “amazing” experience, saying, “They were really good about making things feel equal, which is a crazy thing to do cause they really didn’t have to make an effort… they’re naturally really kind people so it was great to get to know them and work with them.”

When asked if they got any pointers from the legends, Mckenna said, “They’re just really chill. I feel like any pointer you get is just watching them do their thing and picking up and just observing and learning from being around them.”

Finn teased that his character Trevor is “more of a key player” in the Ghostbusters this time around, saying, “He’s finding his footing as a younger person… he wants to be taken seriously… he wants to be like one of the older guys.”

Mckenna noted that her character Phoebe is dealing with some teenage angst without ghostbusting, saying, “She’s older this time. She’s kind of in her groove with ghostbusting and we kind of get to see that taken away from her and her trying to figure out kind of what to do with herself.”