Paul Rudd Is People’s Sexiest Man Alive!

Paul Rudd has been crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021.

In this week’s cover story, the affable “Ant-Man” star insisted, "I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?' This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me."

The 52-year-old sees himself as more of a family man, saying, "When I think about myself, I think of myself as a husband and a father, like I'm that. I just hang out with my family when I'm not working. That's what I kind of like the most."

Rudd has been married to wife Julie for 18 years and they have two kids: Jack, 17, and Darby, 12.

How did Julie respond? "She was stupefied," he said. "But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said 'Oh, they got it right.' And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what's she going to say?"

Paul is also expecting a lot of “grief” from his friends.

"As they should. I would," he said. "I mean I'm going to lean into it hard. I'm going to own this. I'm not going to try to be like 'Oh, I'm so modest.' I'm getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that's why they're my friends."

He sees the title as a life-changer, too, joking, "I'm hoping now that I'll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B. Jordan. And I figure I'll be on a lot more yachts. I'm excited to expand my yachting life. And I'll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I'm looking forward to that."

Paul also did a mock audition for Sexiest Man Alive on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Watch!