Celebrity News March 18, 2024
David Guetta & Jessica Ledon Welcome First Child Together
Famed DJ David Guetta, 56, is a dad again!
Guetta and his girlfriend Jessica Ledon, 32, have welcomed their first child together.
On Sunday, they wrote on Instagram, “Love is in the air ❤️. Meet Cyan.”
The couple also included a photo of them cuddling up to their sleeping baby in bed.
The announcement came just a day after the pair were spotted at the beach in Miami.
In November, David and Jessica announced her pregnancy at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards, where they debuted her growing baby bump!
He also shared red-carpet photos on Instagram, writing, “We have a big news for you!!! Most important release of the year 😂😂😂.”
David Guetta & GF Jessica Ledon Expecting First Child Together — See Her Bump!View Story
Guetta is also the father of daughter Angie, 16, and son Tim Elvis, 19, his kids with ex-wife Cathy Lobé.
The pair have been together since 2015, the same year his divorce was finalized with Cathy. At the time, a source told Page Six, “They've known each other as friends for about two and a half years. But she has been going on the road with him recently.”