David Guetta & Jessica Ledon Welcome First Child Together

Getty Images

Famed DJ David Guetta, 56, is a dad again!

Guetta and his girlfriend Jessica Ledon, 32, have welcomed their first child together.

On Sunday, they wrote on Instagram, “Love is in the air ❤️. Meet Cyan.”

The couple also included a photo of them cuddling up to their sleeping baby in bed.

The announcement came just a day after the pair were spotted at the beach in Miami.

MEGA

In November, David and Jessica announced her pregnancy at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards, where they debuted her growing baby bump!

He also shared red-carpet photos on Instagram, writing, “We have a big news for you!!! Most important release of the year 😂😂😂.”

Guetta is also the father of daughter Angie, 16, and son Tim Elvis, 19, his kids with ex-wife Cathy Lobé.