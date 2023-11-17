Getty Images

Famed DJ David Guetta, 56, is going to be a dad again!

On Thursday, David’s actress girlfriend Jessica Ledon, 31, debuted her growing baby bump at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards.

David was seen glowing ear to ear while cradling her bump on the red carpet.

Getty Images

He also shared red carpet photos on Instagram, writing, “We have a big news for you!!! Most important release of the year 😂😂😂.”

Jessica also posted congratulatory reactions to the photos.

It will be their first child together. David is already the father of son Tim and daughter Angie, his kids with ex-wife Cathy Lobe.

The pair have been together since 2015, the same year his divorce was finalized with Cathy. At the time, a source told Page Six, “They've known each other as friends for about two and a half years. But she has been going on the road with him recently.”

They sparked engagement rumors in 2018 after she was spotted wearing a huge diamond sparkler on her left ring finger while soaking up the sun with David.