Kate Middleton May Address Surgery Details After Easter: Report

Getty Images

Kate Middleton may be planning to address her mystery abdominal procedure — but likely only after she returns to her duties, post-Easter.

That is the bottom line of a new report in The Sunday Times, which cites people close to Kate and William.

Kate had what was called a "planned abdominal surgery" on January 16, and had been expected to return to public life after Easter. The unusually long recovery time led to numerous theories about the true state of her health, theories given new life on the heels of a Photoshop fail.

After posting an idyllic image of herself and her kids in honor of U.K. Mother's Day, Kate, 42, was called out for blatant Photoshop errors, which caused many to wonder what she may be hiding.

Kate apologized for the manipulated photo.

In spite of the secrecy, one Sunday Times source believes she might reveal what has been going on not in an interview, but while working. “They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public," the source said, "and I can see a world in which the Princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.”

Another source cited their private natures, but said, "They'll do it when they feel ready."