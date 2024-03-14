Getty Images

Amid their royal rift, Prince William and Prince Harry have plans to honor their mother Princess Diana separately on Thursday at the Diana Award event at the London Science Museum.

According to the website, The Diana Award recognizes “young people selflessly creating and sustaining positive social change in memory of the late Diana, Princess of Wales.”

People reports the organization will hand out 20 Legacy Awards at the event.

The magazine reveals William will be on hand to give a speech and hand out the awards. He will be attending solo, as his wife Kate Middleton recovers from abdominal surgery.

Afterward, Harry will meet with the honorees via video from his home in California. The organization told People, Harry "will be a key part of our Legacy Awards celebration, which takes place over the course of this week. He is scheduled to speak with the award recipients virtually the same evening of the Awards to celebrate their accomplishments.”

People adds that the 2024 recipients come from the U.S., Australia, Bangladesh, the Cayman Islands, India, Indonesia, Jamaica, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Romania, the UAE and the U.K.

Meanwhile, the royals have been all over the news lately as Kate recovers from surgery.

The first official photo of Kate since the operation in January was posted in honor of the U.K.’s Mother’s Day on Sunday.