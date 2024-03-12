Prince William Attends Thomas Kingston’s Funeral Without Kate Middleton

Getty Images

Prince William was among the mourners at a private funeral for Thomas Kingston on Tuesday, Us Weekly reports.

William’s wife Kate Middleton, who is recovering from abdominal surgery and recently came under scrutiny for an edited photo, did not attend the service.

The magazine adds that about 140 mourners gathered at Chapel Royal in St. James Palace to remember Kingston.

Thomas, Pippa Middleton’s ex and Lady Gabriella’s husband, died late last month at 45 years old.

The Telegraph reported that Kingston died by suicide while visiting his parents in Cotswold.

Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire, told Sky News he "was found in a locked outbuilding with a catastrophic head injury — a gun was found at the scene."

Over the years, Pippa remained friends with Thomas following their split. Gabriella and Thomas even attended Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews in 2017. Pippa and James then attended the Kingstons’ wedding in 2019.

Lady Gabriella is a nonworking member of the royal family, but often attended big events with Thomas like the Trooping the Colour and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.