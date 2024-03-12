Celebrity News March 12, 2024
Prince William Attends Thomas Kingston’s Funeral Without Kate Middleton
Prince William was among the mourners at a private funeral for Thomas Kingston on Tuesday, Us Weekly reports.
William’s wife Kate Middleton, who is recovering from abdominal surgery and recently came under scrutiny for an edited photo, did not attend the service.
The magazine adds that about 140 mourners gathered at Chapel Royal in St. James Palace to remember Kingston.
Thomas, Pippa Middleton’s ex and Lady Gabriella’s husband, died late last month at 45 years old.
The Telegraph reported that Kingston died by suicide while visiting his parents in Cotswold.
Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire, told Sky News he "was found in a locked outbuilding with a catastrophic head injury — a gun was found at the scene."
Royal Family Member Thomas Kingston’s Cause of Death RevealedView Story
Over the years, Pippa remained friends with Thomas following their split. Gabriella and Thomas even attended Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews in 2017. Pippa and James then attended the Kingstons’ wedding in 2019.
Lady Gabriella is a nonworking member of the royal family, but often attended big events with Thomas like the Trooping the Colour and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It's free and confidential.