Getty Images

Thomas Kingston, Pippa Middleton’s ex and Lady Gabriella’s husband, died on Sunday at 45, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

The Telegraph reports that Kingston died by suicide while visiting his parents in Cotswold.

According to the paper, Kingston had lunch with his parents. Afterward his father left for a walk with the dogs.

Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire, told the Telegraph that Thomas was not in the house when his father returned.

She told Sky News he "was found in a locked outbuilding with a catastrophic head injury — a gun was found at the scene."

Skerrett confirmed to People, "The cause of death given was traumatic wound to the head."

Earlier this week, the Gloucestershire Police told Hello!, “We were called by the ambulance service at 6.25pm on Sunday with a report of the death of a 45-year-old man at an address in the Cotswolds. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Following Thomas’ death, Lady Gabriella released a statement with his parents Martin and Jill Kingston, and his sisters Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray, calling his death a “great shock.”

The statement to People said, "It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

According to People, King Charles III and Queen Camilla were also mourning the loss.

A statement from the Palace said, "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

On Tuesday, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent as well as Queen Camilla attended a service of Thanksgiving honoring King Constantine at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Prince William, one of King Constantine’s godchildren, dropped out of the service last minute, citing a “personal matter.”

Over the years, Pippa remained friends with Thomas following their split. Gabriella and Thomas even attended Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews in 2017. Pippa and James then attended the Kingstons’ wedding in 2019.

Lady Gabriella is a nonworking member of the royal family, but often attended big events with Thomas like the Trooping the Colour and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.