Kate Middleton’s rep is setting the record straight about the royal’s health following her abdominal surgery last month.

Her absence from the public eye has caused speculation, despite Kensington Palace announcing early on that she would not return to public duties until after Easter.

Now, Kate’s rep tells Us Weekly in a statement that she is doing “well,” adding, “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”

There was some concern for Kate’s health this week after Prince William dropped out of a Thanksgiving Service for his godfather King Constantine, who died last year.

A Palace source, however, told People that Middleton "continues to be doing well."



On January 17, the palace shared on X that the princess was admitted to the London Clinic for a “planned abdominal surgery."

The post continued, "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Nearly two weeks later Kensington confirmed in a statement, “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.”