Royal Family Member Thomas Kingston’s Sudden Death Is Under Investigation

Getty Images

The sudden death of Thomas Kingston, who dated Pippa Middleton and was married to Lady Gabriella, is now under investigation.

A court official told Us Weekly in a statement, “Please be advised that HM senior coroner for Gloucestershire, Ms. Katy Skerrett, will conduct the opening of the inquest into the death of Mr. Thomas Henry Robin Kingston at 2 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2024 at the Gloucestershire Coroner’s Court.”

Earlier this week, the Gloucestershire Police told Hello!, “We were called by the ambulance service at 6.25pm on Sunday with a report of the death of a 45-year-old man at an address in the Cotswolds. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Following Thomas’ death, Lady Gabriella released a statement with his parents Martin and Jill Kingston, and his sisters Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray, calling his death a “great shock.”

The statement to People said, "It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

According to People, King Charles III and Queen Camilla were also mourning the loss.

A statement from the Palace said, "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

On Tuesday, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent as well as Queen Camilla attended a service of Thanksgiving honoring King Constantine at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Prince William, one of King Constantine’s godchildren, dropped out of the service last minute, citing a “personal matter.”

Over the years, Pippa remained friends with Thomas following their split. Gabriella and Thomas even attended Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews in 2017. Pippa and James then attended the Kingstons’ wedding in 2019.