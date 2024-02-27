Thomas Kingston, Pippa Middleton’s Ex & Lady Gabriella’s Husband, Dead at 45

Getty Images

The royal family is mourning the death of Thomas Kingston, who died on Sunday at 45.

Kingston was a British financier who dated Pippa Middleton in 2011, and went on to marry Lady Gabriella, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin Prince Michael.

People reports emergency services were called to the scene in Gloucestershire, England, on Sunday around 6 p.m. His cause of death is undetermined. People notes there are “no suspicious circumstances or other parties are involved.”

Lady Gabriella released a statement with Thomas’ parents Martin and Jill Kingston, and his sisters Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray, calling his death a “great shock.”

The statement to People said, "It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

According to People, King Charles III and Queen Camilla were also mourning the loss.

A statement from the palace said, "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

On Tuesday, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent as well as Queen Camilla attended a service of Thanksgiving honoring King Constantine at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Prince William, one of King Constantine’s godchildren, dropped out of the service last minute, citing a “personal matter.”

Over the years, Pippa remained friends with Thomas following their split. Gabriella and Thomas even attended Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews in 2017. Pippa and James then attended the Kingstons’ wedding in 2019.