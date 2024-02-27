Prince William Drops Out of Godfather’s Memorial Service Due to Personal Matter

Getty Images

Prince William missed a memorial service for his godfather on Tuesday due to a personal matter.

The royal was scheduled to give a reading at the service of Thanksgiving for King Constantine of Greece, who died in January 2023 at 82.

Kensington Palace let reporters know of William’s absence ahead of the service, explaining he could not attend due to a personal matter that was unrelated to King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis.

William’s wife Kate Middleton is also recovering from abdominal surgery, and a Palace source told People she "continues to be doing well."

The magazine adds that William personally informed King Constantine’s family that he would not be able to attend.

Mourners at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle included the King’s widow, Queen Anne-Marie, and their son Crown Prince Pavlos, as well as his wife, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal.

With Charles and Kate focused on their health, and William absent from the event, Queen Camilla was the most senior British royal to attend King Constantine’s service.

Other royals included Prince Andrew; his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who is also battling cancer; their daughter Princess Beatrice; and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Princess Anne was there with her daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall.

The British monarchy has family ties with the Greek royals; King Constantine’s father King Paul I was a first cousin of King Charles’ father Prince Philip. The families remain close, and Prince William is godfather to one of Constantine’s grandchildren.

Constantine was the last King of Greece after the monarchy was abolished in 1973. He then lived out his exile in Britain until he was able to move back in 2013.