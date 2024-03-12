Julia Roberts on Daughter Hazel’s Style & Her Celeb Bling Inspiration! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Flashing that signature smile and proving that emeralds are a girl's real best friend, Julia Roberts was only with “Extra” as she celebrated her Chopard collaboration at the famed Chateau Marmont.

Calling it a “fun” and “exciting” night, Julia was joined by the legendary Elton John.

Julia, who is Chopard’s global ambassador, designed dazzling pieces of jewelry cut from the 6,225-carat Insofu Emerald.

Known for always bringing the bling on the red carpet, Roberts said she had a blast co-designing the emerald jewelry with the company's co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele.

She told us, “I feel like it’s a promotion. I feel like I’ve come up the ranks a little bit.”

“Caroline, this is her happy place. This is what she does all the time, and so just to include me a little bit was so beautiful and it was just so fun,” Julia added. “And I got a whole new way of looking at how it all works.”

Roberts lit up the room in a stunning new Chopard necklace she helped create at the intimate candlelit dinner party. Showing it off, she said, “This is what we came up with and its always great to put on beautiful jewelry, but I have to say tonight I was quite excited to put it all on.”

She elaborated, “I’m just really proud. You can see Caroline in it, but you can also see that there's something different about it, which I feel like that's my little addition.”

Her love of jewelry was inspired by one of Hollywood's most famous style queens, Elizabeth Taylor.

She shared, “I think the first time anybody sees Elizabeth Taylor, you kind of go, ‘Wow, that’s amazing.' ... Of course, you can appreciate the craftsmanship and just the dazzle of it. It's so magical."

Julia’s college-aged daughter Hazel has her own jewelry style, too! “She’s more bohemian in her aesthetic,” Julia revealed.

But Hazel can still always raid her mom's closet! "She can, yeah!" Julia said.

Roberts, who recently posted a loving Valentine's Day tribute to her husband Danny, also said she was glad to make this a beautiful date night.