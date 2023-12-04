Julia Roberts Reacts to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Buzz (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday, Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke hit the red carpet for the NYC premiere of their new film “Leave the World Behind.”

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke with Julia and Ethan about the movie, as well as football!

Julia is a major San Francisco 49ers fan but also loves the Kansas City Chiefs, which have been the talk of the town, thanks to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s budding relationship.

When asked what Taylor and Travis’ nickname should be, Julia put the focus back on the Kansas City Chiefs instead, saying, “I think let’s let them be the Kansas City Chiefs.”

In their new movie, Julia and Ethan’s characters see a cyber-attack take down the world as we know it. As for what she would bring if an apocalyptic moment were to happen tomorrow, Julia shared, “Besides Danny Moder and the kids, a bunch of In-N-Out burgers, a lot of water, some green juice, some good books, maybe some smelling salts.”

Ethan chimed in, saying, “Definitely some food would be top priority… The entire Beatles collection.”

Julia and Ethan also spoke about how “effortless” it was working together. Ethan quipped, “I cannot imagine somebody that doesn’t work with you if they’re any good at their job.”

Ethan continued to praise Julia, saying, “I’ve never seen a movie where you did that you don’t have chemistry.”