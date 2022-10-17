Julia Roberts & George Clooney Reveal What Keeps Them Smiling (Exclusive)

Getty Images

It was a big Hollywood night for superstars George Clooney and Julia Roberts as they premiered their movie “Ticket to Paradise” in Los Angeles.

"Extra’s" Melvin Robert spoke with the BFFs and co-stars, who plays exes who reunite to stop their lovestruck daughter from marrying a man she just met!

When Melvin asked how they keep their infectious joy going, George joked, "There is lithium and what else? There is a certain amount of a certain prescription.”

Julia added, “Vitamin C.”

George went on, “The doctor says, 'Take this, it’s vitamins,' and then we go, 'Okay,' and then we’re happy.”

As for what keeps them smiling, “Julia answered, “Well, I think that we married the right people.”

“We love our children," Julia added. “We have great friends, we are living our dreams… why wouldn’t we be smiling?”

George chimed in, “In fact, I think people who aren’t smiling when everything's worked out are kind of lame. I think you should be smiling when things have worked out.”

When Melvin complimented their ability to showcase the human experience, George commented, “We are very lucky that we get to do what we love to do. Most people don’t and we are really aware of it, so I think we feel nothing but gratitude. And luck — I think luck is a big part of it.”

George asked Julia, “Don’t you?”

Julia answered, “Yes, absolutely.”