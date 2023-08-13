Julia Roberts Remembers Her Late Mom Betty: 'Miss You'

Getty Images

Sunday marked the birth anniversary of superstar Julia Roberts' late mother, Betty, and the "Pretty Woman" actress did not let it go unremembered.

Taking to Instagram, Julia, 55, posted a close-up of her wrist with a colorful bracelet spelling out Betty's name.

She captioned it simply, "My Mothers Birthday. Miss you everyday 💙."

Betty Bredemus died in 2015 at 80 after a battle with lung cancer. She was in charge of a theater school in their home state of Georgia.

People magazine reports Julia talked about Betty in 2017, saying, "My mom worked a full-time job and raised three girls pretty much on her own. My brother [the actor Eric Roberts] is older, so he was gone and out of the house. She never showed the strain of it."