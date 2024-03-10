Instagram

Mommy in the middle!

In honor of Mother's Day (observed March 10 this year in the U.K.), Kate Middleton has released a joyful photo of herself with her three children — her first officially released portrait since leaving the public eye due to an unspecified abdominal surgery.

Kate is beaming in the snap, surrounded by her laughing children George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5.

It marks the first new image of Kate since January 16, save for a grainy March 4 shot of her in a car with her mom, Carole Middleton.

Her message was similarly upbeat: "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day."

Also interesting is the fact that the photo was taken by none other than Prince William! So far, family photos taken by Kate have been the norm.