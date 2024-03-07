Naomi Campbell Says Daughter Is Her Boss Now! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Fashion icon Naomi Campbell introduced her new Naomi X BOSS travel capsule collection in NYC on Thursday.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Naomi, who explained how the antibacterial and stress-resistant fabrics were inspired by her love of travel and the importance of staying safe while also looking chic.

“It's antibacterial, anti-stress and no wrinkles… these are things you need when you're on the go traveling.”

Campbell is all about compression, noting the importance of preventing blood clots while traveling.

She said, “This is the foundation of my line… and that goes underneath, you can dress it up, you can dress it down… the clothes wear you, you don't wear the clothes. You feel your strength, you feel unapologetic you, exude elegance, grace and you're your boss.”

As for what other travel tips she lives by, Naomi commented, “The wipe down service… that differs a little bit when I take a train…it's just what makes you feel comfortable… I don't think you can judge anyone or have an opinion if that's how they feel comfortable and that's what they have to do.”

Campbell also shared her definition of being a boss, saying, “You're just involved, in control, and knowing what you want and you're dedicated, you're driven and you're determined and I think there's nothing wrong with that.”

She quipped, “Yes, there's other names beginning with B but we won't use that name on television. We're going to say the new name is boss… boss is someone that just knows what they want.”

Naomi is a boss in all facets of her life, including motherhood now. How does she balance it all? She noted, “My daughter is my boss.”