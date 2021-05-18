Naomi Campbell Welcomes First Child at 50

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, 50, is a first-time mom!

On Tuesday, Campbell broke the news with a pic of her holding her baby girl’s feet. She wrote on Instagram, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

After hearing the news, big names like Zoe Saldana and Jodie Turner-Smith congratulated Campbell. Saldana wrote, “oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!"

Jodie added, “Many many many congratulations to you and to your family, the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!! what an incredible blessing!!!”

Naomi's mom Valerie Morris-Campbell wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a longtime to be grandmother."

The news comes as a complete surprise since Campbell never announced she was expecting.