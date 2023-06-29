Getty Images

Naomi Campbell is a mom again!

The model, 53, just announced she welcomed a baby boy.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a photo, “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨ #mumoftwo ❤️💙”

Campbell added, “It’s never too late to become a mother 🙏🏾.”

In May 2021, the celeb announced she had welcomed a daughter.

She shared at the time, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Naomi gave few details about her daughter at the time, but later told British Vogue in February 2022, “She wasn’t adopted — she’s my child.”

The star explained she would share more in a book she planned to write.

Campbell did say, “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

She also gave a little insight about her little girl, who was 9-months old at the time, “I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me – no whimpering taking off or landing. She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking.”