The ultimate supermom supermodel Naomi Campbell brought her famous strut to the catwalk to kick off her new clothing collab with Pretty Little Thing.

“Extra” spoke with Campbell about being the creative director and pairing with up-and-coming designers to deliver her trademark inclusive, fun flair.

Campbell was hands-on, saying, “I wasn’t stitching, I can never say that… but I am involved, you know, across the board, even down to the look and the makeup.”

She emphasized, “If I’m gonna commit to something, I’m doing it right. I’m not that kind of person who just sticks the name and doesn’t do the work.”

Naomi’s line included a 70-piece collection with tons of sparkly accessories in part inspired by Beyoncé. She said, “I really feel like Beyoncé has set that tone with the Renaissance concept. There was not anything silver to be bought in L.A. I was told, but now that’s become a movement, which is incredible.”

Campbell also dished on her upcoming series “The Supermodels,” co-starring Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista. She also commented, “It was wonderful to be together and to come together for American and British Vogue.”

During her modeling career, Naomi has broken through every barrier thrown in her path in the ever-changing fashion game. She noted, “It’s so much faster now and I feel like we don’t get to get that bonding time with the designers like we used to. You don’t get those wonderful, luxurious location trips anymore to those beautiful countries where we could sit there for 10 days… That’s all gone.”