“Grey’s Anatomy” star Kevin McKidd and his ex Arielle Goldrath have settled their divorce.

According to court docs obtained by Us Weekly, the two have come to an agreement in terms of property, child custody, and support.

More than six months ago, news broke that Kevin and Arielle finalized their divorce. At the time, it was revealed they were abiding by a prenup.

Kevin announced their split in July 2022 after nearly five years of marriage.

Months later, Arielle filed for divorce. At the time, TMZ reported Goldrath was requesting joint physical and legal custody of their two kids, Aiden, 4, and Nava, 3.

Arielle was asking that distribution of their assets be settled through mediation, and she wanted to restore her surname: Goldrath.

Since their split, McKidd has been linked to Danielle Savre, who he was seen kissing in Italy!