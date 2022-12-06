Kevin McKidd’s Wife Arielle Files for Divorce

Getty Images

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Kevin McKidd and his wife Arielle have called it quits!

TMZ reports Arielle filed for divorce after five years of marriage.

According to the docs, she is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their two kids, Aiden and Nava.

Arielle is asking that their assets be settled through mediation.

She is also asking that her surname be restored to Goldrath.

A date of separation has been listed as “TBD,” but she revealed that they tied the knot in 2017.

Kevin announced their split in July.

At the time, he wrote on Instagram, “I don’t often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you. A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship. We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion. We know it’s what is right for both of us."

Despite the split, Kevin had positive things to say about Arielle. He wrote, “Arielle is an incredible mother to Aiden and Nava. She’s one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people I’ve ever known. We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other."

He ended the post, writing, “Please wish us luck and good fortune going forward, as we also wish for you all. It feels good to share this part of my life and let you all know that even with challenges, it is possible to reach happy conclusions if we show up for each other and stay open. Arielle and I will always be there for one another. I hope everyone could be this blessed: to raise their kids with one of your very best friends.”

The split news came three years after they welcomed daughter Nava.